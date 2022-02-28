Supplies collected in Turkey and Azerbaijan for the Ukrainian people struggling amid the Russia-Ukraine war have been sent off from the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara, the embassy said Monday.

Aid sent by citizens of the two countries to support civilians in Ukraine amid the war was collected at the embassy.

The supplies, including basic foods and necessities, were loaded onto trucks at the embassy in the capital.

Three trucks carrying aid materials will first travel from Ankara to Istanbul, where more supplies have been collected. The materials will then be transported to Ukraine via Bulgaria and Romania, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara.

Vasyl Bodnar, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara, announced that TL 1.5 million (over $108,500) and $12,000 of donations had been collected for Ukraine in Turkey.

Since last Thursday – days after Russian recognition of two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine – Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by an outcry from the international community, with the European Union, United Kingdom and United States implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

Russia has been further isolated with its planes barred from flying in European and Canadian airspace and a number of its banks removed from the SWIFT international banking system.