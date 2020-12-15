The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) rejected the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on Turkey for the purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

In a series of messages he posted on Twitter, Spokesperson Ömer Çelik criticized the sanctions imposed contrary to friendly relations between the two countries.

“This decision, which contradicts the spirit of alliance and contradicts the historical extent of Turkey-U.S. relations has no legal basis and is far from justice and is completely wrong in terms of allied relations,” Çelik said.

The spokesperson continued by saying that Turkey was forced to procure the S-400 system from Russia after its NATO partners removed their patriots from the country while rockets were landing on Kilis, near the border with Syria.

“This was our most natural sovereignty right,” Çelik said, adding that Turkey is protecting its own borders, which happen to be the borders of the European Union and NATO.

He warned that the unilateral sanctions, coupled with the rejection of diplomacy, may damage bilateral relations.

“Turkey is determined. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to protect our national security and protect our borders,” he said, adding that Turkey will also take its own steps in response to the sanctions.