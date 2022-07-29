Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov spoke about the latest developments on grain shipment from the war-torn country, in a phone call held on Friday.
Akar and Kubrakov said technical work is nearing completion and shipment is expected to start at the earliest, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Both ministers also voiced their satisfaction with the cooperation and coordination at the center in Istanbul.
Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed in Istanbul a deal last week to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny – for grain exports stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month.
According to the Turkish-brokered agreement, a Joint Coordination Center was established to carry out inspections at the entrances and exits of harbors and to ensure the safety of the routes.
