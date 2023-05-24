Türkiye has requested that additional security measures be provided to its foreign missions in the United States after a recent attack on the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday.

Speaking to TV100, Çavuşoğlu said the attacker has not been caught yet, but U.S. authorities are working hard to track him down.

"He had a hat, but his face was uncovered, a crowbar in his hand... He hit the windows with it and left the crowbar on the ground there and ran away," said Çavuşoğlu.

"There were also fingerprints on the crowbar he used, so it's only a matter of time before he gets caught. We think he can't escape," he added.

Çavuşoğlu said the Turkish Consulate General held a joint meeting with the New York Police Department (NYPD), the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security Service and the Permanent Representative of the U.S. to the U.N. and intensive efforts are continuing to catch the attacker.

New York Mayor Eric Adams visited the Turkish House, said Çavuşoğlu. A police post will be set up in front of the building, he added. He noted that NYPD vehicles will be there until the police post is established.

Çavuşoğlu said the State Department is also closely following developments, adding he also spoke with the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeff Flake and thanked him for their close attention.

"Of course, as the host country, the United States is responsible for the protection of diplomatic missions. We are also responsible for those in Türkiye. The Vienna Convention is also clear. We expect this person to be caught as soon as possible," he said.

"We requested that additional security measures be provided not only to the Turkish House but to all our missions in the U.S. Our Ambassador and our friends are following (things) closely."

The Turkish House, a dedicated building for diplomatic missions and cultural events, was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

The assailant smashed the windows of the building at 3:14 a.m. local time, Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Özgür told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He said no one was hurt, but 12 windows and the doors of the building, which opened in 2021, were damaged.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday called on the U.S. to find the "terrorist" who attacked the Turkish House and "do what is necessary."

"In Europe, the PKK (terrorist group) has seen that things are getting worse, (and) they have started to attack voters. They probably say that these voters are in favor of the People's Alliance. That's why they attack them,” the president said.

"What is more, they have attacked the Turkish House in America, just across from the United Nations (building) in the U.S., and broke the windows. Why? What do you gain by attacking the Turkish House, breaking the windows?" said Erdoğan.

The Turkish House, he said, is entrusted to U.S. authorities there.

"You need to find this terrorist who broke the windows of the Turkish House with a crowbar," the president asserted.