Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the dissolution of the Minsk Group in the wake of a landmark deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia mediated by the United States.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said: ‘’We welcome the decision on the closure of the OSCE Minsk process and related structures, taken by the OSCE ministerial council on Sept. 1, 2025. This historic decision, made possible through the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia, constitutes an important milestone in the peace process between the two countries.’’

Co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S., the Minsk Group was assigned around three decades ago to solve the Karabakh dispute, but didn’t achieve effective results throughout the years as the Armenian Army occupied several regions that belong to Azerbaijan. Although mutual visits and political affiliations continued between the co-chairs and the conflicting countries, the Group didn’t take any precautions to prevent the war except for warnings and cease-fire offers.

The Group was founded by the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in 1992 to find a resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Following the deal, ministers called for the dissolution of the Minsk Group.

Moreover, last year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the OSCE as an absolutely inactive mechanism and pointed out that the OSCE’s budget can be utilized for more important projects. He noted that the Minsk Group can be officially dissolved since the conflict between two opponents has been solved with "having secured its sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan" During a meeting with OSCE Chair Jan Borg in Baku in 2024, Aliyev advocated for the elimination of other mechanisms, which he referred to as "vestiges of the past," notably the High-level Planning Committee and the Institute of the Personal Representative of the Chairman-in-Office, which the Azerbaijani leader characterized as "absolutely inactive.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month announced that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to permanent peace, unveiling the deal at a White House summit with the leaders of the two South Caucasus nations long locked in conflict.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Trump said.

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a conflict, particularly over control of the Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan's crushing victory in a six-week war in 2023 with Armenia saw Baku recapture swathes of its lands, which Armenian forces had controlled for three decades. In September that year, Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive to drive away remnants of the separatists. The one-day offensive concluded with another victory for Azerbaijan and separatist leaders either turned themselves in or were captured by Azerbaijani forces days later. Since the end of the war, Azerbaijan and Armenia have pursued peace talks through international mediation, but talks have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.