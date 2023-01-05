Parliament on Wednesday signed the motion on the Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation into law that will enable the establishment of the said foundation in Antalya and determine the fundamentals of its activities.

The foundation will be headquartered in Türkiye’s southern province of Antalya and it will oversee the organization of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which hosts the participation of world-renown politicians, official authorities, opinion leaders, thinkers and experts and whose results emerge as a source of reference for the international community.

The forum aims at promoting Türkiye’s diplomacy and foreign relations while advancing its friendship and cooperation with other nations. It takes place annually in order to contribute to Ankara’s regional and global values in diplomacy. Alongside the forum, the foundation will be in charge of orchestrating meetings, conferences, seminars, symposiums, classes, workshops and similar events throughout the year.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum Foundation is also set to team up with institutions, universities, organizations, and banks at home and abroad, to accumulate information to offer to the benefit of the global community.

Featuring hundreds of politicians, diplomats, opinion makers and academics from 75 countries, including 17 state heads, to discuss international matters, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum convened under the theme of “Recording Diplomacy” for the second time in March last year.

The event was organized at a critical point when international relations were strained by Russia’s very recent invasion of Ukraine earlier in February.

It enabled a significant development at the time in hosting the first high-level contact between the warring sides, which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said was helping the forum “achieve its purpose."

One-third of the world was represented at the forum, according to Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu who underlined the need to “put diplomacy at the service of peace and development."

With global inequality further deepening, there is a need to resolve emerging tensions, manage change, facilitate adaptation and promote cooperation, Çavuşoğlu added.

The forum highlighted Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate conflicts in its region and around the world while maintaining its neutral and balanced stance.

The third edition of the two-day annual event is slated to kick off on March 10 this year under the theme of "Effective Diplomacy for Peace and Order" as the world grapples with the ongoing consequences of the yearlong war and multiple crises.