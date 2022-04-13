Xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and all kinds of discrimination target all of humanity, Turkey's ambassador to Vienna said Tuesday.

Ozan Ceyhun stated that at a time when xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and all kinds of discrimination are on the rise, the best answer is the iftar tables that bring everyone together, regardless of religion or ethnicity, against those who spread hate speech.

Turkey's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vienna Office Ambassador Ahmet Muhtar Gün, Turkey's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ambassador Hatun Demirer, as well as Austrian deputies and representatives of many countries, attended the iftar dinner organized by the Turkish Embassy in Vienna.

Making a speech here, Ceyhun pointed out the importance of Ramadan for Muslims, emphasizing that resentment and tension should be left behind, brotherhood and tolerance should prevail and the awareness of sharing should come to the fore during this month.

Ceyhun stated that at a time when xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and all kinds of discrimination are on the rise, a climate of tolerance is more needed than ever and that these negative approaches target all humanity.

Expressing that he once again commemorates the civilians who lost their lives due to the violence caused by hatred and discrimination, Ceyhun said: "I think the traditional iftar tables we hold every Ramadan are the best response to those who try to spread hatred. We want all religions and nations of the world to live together in peace."

Noting that iftar tables are an important tradition where tolerance and friendship are shared, Ceyhun said that this table brings together individuals with all kinds of worldviews.

Ambassador Teresa Indjein, head of the Department of International Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria, also stated that Ramadan is a time of intense worship.

Explaining that the relations between the two countries have gained positive momentum recently, Indjein said, "Turkey plays an important role with its mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine."

Most recently, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed steps to be taken to enhance Turkey-Austria relations and regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Sunday.

Erdoğan told Nehammer that Turkey is ready to provide all types of support to facilitate peace between Ukraine and Russia, as the Austrian chancellor was scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey’s delicate balancing act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Erdoğan also welcomed the senior-level contacts between Turkey and Austria, as he noted that the consideration of the well-being of the Turkish community living in Austria will further contribute to the positive atmosphere between the two countries.

The Turkish community of nearly 300,000 in Austria constitutes a strong bond between the two countries.

Regarding Turkey-EU relations, Erdoğan said Ankara expects the bloc to revive the existing mechanisms, open new chapters and update the customs union agreement without further delay.

Erdoğan also highlighted the strategic importance of transporting energy resources of the Caspian Basin and the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe via Turkey, and said Turkey would expand cooperation in this regard with Austria.