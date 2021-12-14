Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad to attend the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and discuss regional developments on Sunday.

Çavuşoğlu is expected to discuss a potential visit to Afghanistan’s capital with his OIC counterparts.

The Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan may also attend the meeting in the Afghan capital.

The UAE previously held talks with the Taliban to run the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport, going up against Gulf rival Qatar and Turkey in a diplomatic tussle for influence with Afghanistan's new rulers.

OIC ministers aim to see the steps to be taken by the Taliban and currently do not plan to officially recognize the Taliban government soon but would like to engage with the administration, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources noted that the visit is also expected to increase the Taliban’s engagement with the international community and that countries expect the administration to take concrete steps regarding human rights, freedoms, women and girls’ education and role in the workforce and an inclusive government.

Turkey maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover, and has urged other countries to increase their engagement with the country. At the same time, it said it will only work fully with the Taliban if they form a more inclusive administration.

The Taliban has also frequently said that they want to establish favorable relations with all countries, but especially Turkey, as it shares a common religion and culture.