The latest decisions by the Council of the European Union that sacrifice common interests with Ankara for the sake of the interests of certain member states will not contribute to ties with Türkiye, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the ministry criticized the report by the council published on Tuesday, saying: Such decisions, in which the common interests of the EU are sacrificed to the interests of some member states, neither contribute to Türkiye-EU relations nor constitute a constructive agenda.”

Although welcoming the de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the council said that “the recognition of all Member States is essential,” referring to the Greek Cypriot administration, which is not recognized by Türkiye which also advocates for the recognition of the Turkish Cypriots.

“Türkiye must stop all threats and actions that damage good neighborly relations, normalize its relations with the Republic of Cyprus and respect the sovereignty of all EU Member States over their territorial sea and airspace as well as all their sovereign rights, including inter alia the right to explore and exploit natural resources,” the council said.

“We also do not accept the unfortunate statements of the EU, which cannot go beyond being the spokesperson of the Greek/Greek Cypriot duo on the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issue,” the ministry said further on the issue.

Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong dispute between the Turkish and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement. Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983. It has seen an on-and-off peace process recently, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the U.K.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted the U.N.'s Annan Plan to end the longstanding dispute. Today, the Turkish side supports a solution based on the equal sovereignty of the two states on the island. On the other hand, the Greek side wants a federal solution based on the hegemony of the Greeks.

Türkiye, the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots.