Countries that support the PKK terrorist organization and its Syrian wing, the YPG, also support Syria's disintegration, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday.

"It is not in Turkey's interest that terrorist organizations want to divide Syria," Çavuşoğlu said in a televised interview on TVNET.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the U.S., Türkiye and the European Union, and Washington's support for its Syrian affiliate has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Ankara.

The U.S. primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in its fight against the Daesh terrorist group. On the other hand, Türkiye strongly opposed the YPG's presence in northern Syria. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Türkiye and that terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns. Underlining that one terrorist group cannot be supported to defeat another, Türkiye conducted its own counterterrorism operations, over the course of which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.

Asked whether Türkiye would meet with the Bashar Assad regime, Çavuşoğlu said: "There are no such plans at the moment, but there may be contacts in the future. Türkiye's efforts regarding the political process are highly sincere."

"We paid the highest price for this war. We are trying to eliminate terrorist organizations and threats against Türkiye."

Saying that Ankara does not want blood to be shed in Syria, Çavuşoğlu added: "Our fight against terrorism will continue uninterrupted. In order to reach an agreement on the constitution, steps must be taken to lead the country to elections."