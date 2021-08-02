Yemen, Palestine and Egypt expressed solidarity with Turkey as they conveyed their condolences to the country over forest fires that have devasted several locations, leaving seven killed and caused serious material damage.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak sent a message to his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fires, according to Yemen's Foreign Ministry.

Mubarak also wished a speedy recovery for the injured, stressing that Yemen is on the side of the "fraternal" Turkish people in the fight against this natural disaster.

A delegation of Palestinian scholars also issued a message of condolence.

"We are deeply saddened by the wildfires that have erupted in many parts of fraternal country Turkey," it said.

"We extend our condolences to those who lost their lives and to their families. We heartily share the pain of the fraternal Turkish people."

The message also said that Palestine is praying for all of the firefighting teams and wishes them success.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Al-Azhar University published a statement expressing its sorrow and conveying its condolences for the forest fire victims and their relatives as well as all the workers and volunteers trying to stem the spread of the massive fires.

Al-Azhar also wished for urgent healing to the injured, according to their statement on Facebook.

The statement said Al-Azhar was on the side of the Turkish people in the face of this tragic event.

On July 31, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry also sent a message of solidarity to Turkey, which is fighting the fires.

Sweden also expressed solidarity with Turkey over the blazes.

"Today, I extend my condolences for the loss of lives by the deadly wildfires in Turkey. Our solidarity and thoughts are with the people of Turkey and the firefighters battling the blazes," Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter.

"In an immediate response, the European Commission has already helped mobilize 1 Canadair plane from Croatia and 2 Canadairs from Spain. These firefighting aeroplanes are part of rescEU, the European reserve of civil protection assets," the European Commission said in a statement.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Turkey at this very difficult time. I thank all the countries which have offered help," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, adding they stand ready to provide further assistance.

Qatar has sent a team to Turkey to take part in search and rescue activities amid the forest fires, local media reported Sunday.

According to Qatar's state news agency QNA, a team from the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Qatari Internal Security Forces departed for Turkey at the instruction of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Croatia will send a firefighting plane to Turkey as part of the fight against the fires, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Twitter

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said that 122 of 126 fires across 32 cities that erupted since Wednesday have been contained. In a statement, he said efforts are underway to bring the remaining blazes under control.

On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited areas affected by the forest fires, saying 50 million Turkish liras ($5.91 million) have been released to meet urgent needs.

The country has declared the place “a disaster area” and pledged aid and new residences for locals affected by the fires. Most were villagers, who, along with their homes, lost livestock, their main source of income. A total of 42 rural neighborhoods were affected by the fires, with forced evacuation occurring in 27 neighborhoods. Some 279 people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns in Manavgat, where the first fires started in four different spots. On the fifth day, small fires are still burning in the Sırtköy area of Manavgat and on the slopes of Güğlen Mountain. In Kalemler, one of the villages most affected by the Manavgat fire, bulldozers started demolishing houses that were completely burned or heavily damaged by the fire on Sunday. Locals are taken to a safe location in the district where aid delivery spots were established.