Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and his United States counterpart Lloyd Austin had a phone call late Thursday, ministry sources said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the two officials discussed regional security and Turkish - U.S. defense cooperation in the call.

“Mr. Akar and Mr. Austin reiterated their commitment to closer cooperation and coordination while strengthening military ties,” the ministry said.

Recently, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, highlighted mutual efforts to solve the issues between Turkey and the U.S.

They noted that the two allies need to base their relations on mutual respect and common interests.

They also emphasized the need for mutual efforts to solve the ongoing issues related to the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system and the F-35s through a constructive engagement.

Kalın reiterated Turkey’s determination and sensitivity about the fight against the YPG/PKK, Daesh and FETÖ terrorists, the statement added.

The U.S. has primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in the anti-Daesh fight. On the other hand, Turkey strongly opposed the terrorist group’s presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally’s security concerns. While underlining that a country cannot support one terrorist group to fight another, Turkey conducted its own counterterrorism operations, over the course of which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.