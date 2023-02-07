Egyptian President Abdul Fettah el-Sissi conveyed condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over powerful earthquakes in Türkiye, as Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Yerevan was ready to send rescue teams to Türkiye.

El-Sissi spoke with President Recep Erdoğan following a phone call with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Cairo said, in one of their first diplomatic contacts under a recent rapprochement.

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said el-Sissi "expressed his sincere condolences" in separate telephone conversations in the wake of the devastating quakes that killed more than 6,200 people in Türkiye and Syria.

Meanwhile, Armenian top diplomat said his country is ready to provide assistance and send rescue teams to Türkiye after Monday's devastating earthquakes.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Mirzoyan expressed grief over the loss of lives from the earthquakes, and said Yerevan offered assistance to Türkiye.

"Armenia experienced a devastating earthquake in 1988, and at that time we were not left alone, we received international assistance," he said.

"Now, we should be ready, and we are ready, to extend our support to those who need humanitarian assistance," he added.

Mirzoyan said Armenia is prepared to send humanitarian assistance, as well as search and rescue teams to Türkiye.

Over 3,500 people were killed and 22,000 others injured after two strong earthquakes hit the southern part of the country, according to the latest figures. Over 8,000 people so far have also been rescued.

During the news conference, the Armenian foreign minister also commented on the diplomatic talks to normalize bilateral relations with Türkiye.

He said despite some difficulties and problems, the dialogue is ongoing.

"There has been certain progress, it has been a bit slow from our point of view, but we achieved some positive steps," he said.