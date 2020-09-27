By attacking Azerbaijan, Armenia has proved once again it is the biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday, amid the conflict between the two countries heated with the attacks of Armenia to the Azeri civilian settlements.
"Turkey will continue to stand by its brothers in Azerbaijan as it has always done," the president said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW..
