President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome.

“We’re planning to have a good conversation,” Biden said in response to a question on Turkey's possible purchase of F-16 jets from the United States as the two leaders stood together before their meeting in Rome.

The leaders are expected to discuss the bilateral relations and regional matters, including Syria and Afghanistan along with other issues related to Turkey's request for clarity in the ongoing F-35 fighter jet dispute.

Erdoğan and Biden are also expected to attend the world leaders' summit at the start of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, which starts on Sunday in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

It was reported that Biden plans to tell Erdoğan that the two nations need to find ways to avoid crises with each other, as the alliance has been tested recently by a threat to no longer recognize the U.S. envoy and Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system.

The two leaders also plan to discuss regional issues involving Syria and Libya, a U.S. senior administration official said Saturday. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the upcoming conversation between Biden and Erdoğan.

From left to right, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken during their meeting in Rome, Italy, Oct. 31, 2021.

Erdoğan at an Oct. 23 rally said that 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed businessperson should be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives, had previously issued a statement seeking to resolve the case of Osman Kavala, a businessperson held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of these countries, accusing them of meddling in the Turkish judiciary.

Erdoğan said he ordered the Foreign Ministry to designate the ambassadors persona non grata in response, prompting several embassies and the U.S. to issue another statement later in which they said they maintain “compliance with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

Article 41 encompasses respecting the laws and regulations of the receiving state and stipulates that the internal affairs of said state should not be interfered with.

The ambassadors took a step back from slander against the Turkish judiciary and Turkey with the new statement, said Erdoğan after a Cabinet meeting.

“We believe that these ambassadors, who expressed their commitment to Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, that is, the commitment to abide by the laws and regulations of countries and not interfering in internal affairs, will now be more careful in their statements on Turkey’s sovereign rights,” said Erdoğan.

He said anyone who does not respect the independence of Turkey and its sensitivities cannot stay in Turkey “regardless of their positions.”

“I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-American relations,” Erdoğan said in September.

The two leaders didn’t meet for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Since Biden became president, they have met only in June at a NATO summit where they discussed the possibility of Turkey securing and operating the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. But those plans evaporated as the Taliban swiftly took control of Afghanistan amid the U.S. military departure.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Thursday during an interview that the offer to meet came from the U.S. side.

"If the U.S. does not want to resolve the issue about F-35s, or if the U.S. Congress blocks it, Turkey will consider other options, including purchasing (Russian-made) SU-35s or SU-57s," Çavuşoğlu said.

The Turkish president has said he's open to buying a second Russian missile system, despite the controversy generated by his 2017 deal to acquire the Russian-made S-400 system.

In a September interview with CBS News, Erdoğan said that Turkey wasn’t given the option to buy American-made Patriot missiles. He also said the U.S. hadn’t delivered F-35 stealth jets despite a payment of $1.4 billion.

Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and defense officials were sanctioned after it bought the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. The U.S. strongly objects to the use of Russian systems within NATO and says it poses a threat to the F-35s. Turkey maintains the S-400s could be used independently without being integrated into NATO systems and therefore pose no risk.

There are additional sources of strain for the two countries, including the U.S. support for PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch YPG, whom Turkey considers terrorists; and the continued U.S. residency of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) head Fethullah Gülen, who plotted the failed coup attempt against the Turkish government in 2016.