President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Bolivian counterpart, Rodrigo Paz Pereira, in Istanbul on Saturday as Türkiye and Bolivia explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations, expand trade and attract investment.

Erdoğan welcomed Paz Pereira with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, where the two leaders introduced their respective delegations before holding a private meeting followed by broader talks involving both sides' officials.

The discussions were closed to the press. Türkiye was represented by National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Presidency of Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün, highlighting the importance of defense and industrial cooperation in the bilateral agenda.

The meeting marked a major diplomatic engagement during Paz Pereira's multi-day official visit to Türkiye, which included participation in the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, business meetings and visits to major Turkish defense companies.

The Bolivian leader's visit also featured engagements in Ankara focused on trade and investment, as well as tours of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) and defense company ASELSAN.

He also held meetings with other international leaders attending COP31, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Istanbul meeting with Erdoğan coincided with broader efforts to establish stronger political and commercial ties between the two countries.

Trade and investment opportunities

Expanding economic cooperation is a central priority for both governments, with particular interest in increasing bilateral trade, attracting investment and diversifying commercial partnerships.

Trade between Türkiye and Bolivia reached approximately $820 million in 2025, with both sides seeking to raise the figure above $1 billion and broaden the range of goods and services exchanged.

Key areas of potential cooperation include energy, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, agricultural technology, tourism, manufacturing and defense industries.

Bolivia's substantial reserves of lithium and other mineral resources offer opportunities for Turkish companies seeking to expand their presence in the country's mining and energy sectors.

Ankara, meanwhile, could offer expertise in industrial development, infrastructure and technology, alongside access to wider international markets.

Paz Pereira has identified Türkiye as a potential strategic partner for Bolivia, particularly in expanding commercial connections with Europe and Asia.

The two countries are also seeking to create stronger conditions for private-sector investment and business partnerships.

The Bolivian delegation's visits to Turkish defense companies further highlighted interest in developing cooperation in military technology, modernization and possible procurement.

The participation of Güler and Görgün in the Erdoğan-Paz meeting reflected the prominence of defense-related issues in the countries' engagement.

Bolivia seeks broader international partnerships

Paz Pereira's visit comes as his government seeks to attract foreign investment, stabilize the economy and diversify Bolivia's international partnerships.

He became Bolivia's president on Nov. 8, 2025, following an election victory that ended nearly two decades of political dominance by the left-wing Movement for Socialism (MAS).

The son of former President Jaime Paz Zamora, Paz has promoted an economic agenda centered on private-sector investment, institutional reform and what he describes as "capitalism for all."

His administration has emphasized the need to strengthen investor confidence, improve the legal framework governing investment and reform legislation covering mining and hydrocarbons.

Closer engagement with Türkiye could support those objectives by providing access to new sources of investment, industrial expertise and international markets.

Climate cooperation adds another dimension

Climate and sustainable development also featured in Bolivia's broader engagement during COP31, which Türkiye is hosting in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20.

Paz Pereira has used the international gathering to promote Bolivia's forests, freshwater resources and biodiversity as potential foundations for sustainable economic development and investment.

His government has also expressed interest in green financing and international technical partnerships, including mechanisms that could generate revenue through the conservation of standing forests.

During the Antalya segment of his visit, Bolivia announced an initial green financing package with Germany's development bank KfW, reflecting its efforts to secure international support for environmentally sustainable development.