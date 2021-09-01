President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence.

"I congratulate the 30th anniversary of independence of the friendly country of Uzbekistan, with which we have longstanding fraternal ties from past to future, and convey my greetings and love to all the Uzbek people on behalf of myself and my nation," Erdoğan said on Twitter, also sharing an image juxtaposing the flags of Turkey and Uzbekistan.

On Dec. 16, 1991, Turkey became the first country to recognize the independence of the Central Asian country.

Diplomatic relations between Ankara and Tashkent were established on March 4, 1992.

​The first embassy of Uzbekistan was opened in Turkey in May 1993.