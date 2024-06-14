President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday took off for Italy to attend the G-7 leaders summit as an invitee.

Turkish Ambassador to Madrid Nüket Küçükel Ezberci and other officials saw Erdoğan off at the Madrid-Torrejon de Ardoz Military Airport.

The president is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser to the President Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Vice President of Communications Çağatay Özdemir.

Erdoğan will attend the High Level Session on Africa and the Mediterranean/Artificial Intelligence and Energy at the summit.

He will hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with Pope Francis, and attend cultural events and an informal dinner.​​​​​​

He will also pose for a family photo to mark the occasion.

Leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations are turning their attention to migration on the second day of their summit Friday, seeking ways to combat trafficking and increase investment in countries from where migrants start out on often life-threatening journeys, including Türkiye.

The gathering in a luxury resort in Italy’s southern Puglia region is also discussing other major topics, such as financial support for Ukraine, the war in Gaza, artificial intelligence and climate change, as well as China’s industrial policy and economic security.

Migration is of particular interest to summit host Italy, which lies on one of the major routes into the European Union for people fleeing war and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.