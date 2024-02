Speaking to journalists on his way home from Egypt, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said peace process in Palestine-Israel conflict failed to bore fruits due to negative approach of the United States. The president, nevertheless, lauded improving ties with US, pointing out to a “positive momentum.”

Erdoğan, who visited Egypt for the first time in more than a decade, said his counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi will likely visit Türkiye in April or May.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...