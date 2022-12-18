President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has officially left for Doha around 1 p.m. today to attend the closing ceremony for the 2022 World Cup upon the invitation of the Qatari Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Presidential Office reported.

Until his return, Vice President Fuat Oktay will be acting as proxy, Ankara said.

Erdoğan is accompanied by several officials, including Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın.

The France-Argentina face-off in the Qatari capital today will mark the end of FIFA World Cup 2022, which kicked off on Nov. 20.

Erdoğan was in Doha for the opening ceremony, as well. He had met several key Arab leaders, including Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, at a reception that led to a sensational handshake between the two presidents.