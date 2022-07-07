President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed Turkey-Israel relations in a phone call on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Herzog called Erdoğan to extend greetings on the occasion of the Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha), the statement said.

The Turkish president also said he hopes the Muslim holiday brings peace and serenity to both countries, the region and the world as a whole.

Both leaders also expressed determination to focus on a positive agenda and further enhance bilateral relations.

In recent months, the two regional powers have sought a rapprochement after nearly a decade of broken ties.

Israel's presidency is traditionally a ceremonial post but Herzog, a veteran of the left-wing Labor Party, has taken on a high-profile diplomatic role.

Erdoğan and Herzog have spoken several times since Herzog's inauguration in July.

Israeli officials have said that Herzog and Erdoğan may discuss prospects of exporting Israeli gas to Europe through Turkey, a notion raised by Erdoğan in January, amid fears of impaired supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has recently been working to improve relations with several countries in the region as part of a normalization process launched in 2020.

Ankara, which supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has condemned Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its policy toward Palestinians, while Israel has called on Turkey to drop support for the Palestinian group Hamas which runs Gaza.

Last month, Turkey said it would not abandon its commitment to Palestine in order to broker closer ties with Israel.

Through the years of animosity, Turkey and Israel have maintained trade, which stood at $6.7 billion in 2021, up from $5 billion in 2019 and 2020, according to official data.