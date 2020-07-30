Turkey is determined to continue to ensure stability in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, message on Thursday.

“We are determined to make sure that our struggle in the vast area from Iraq to Syria and Libya ends up in victory for our country and our friends and brothers and sisters in these countries,” Erdoğan said in his televised Qurban Bayram message. He continued by saying that Turkey will also continue to defend its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

Turkey has been carrying out cross-border counterterrorism operations in Iraq and Syria, targeting the PKK terrorist group.

Ankara has also signed pacts with the internationally recognized Libyan government to provide military support against putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

On Nov. 27, Turkey and Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a bilateral memorandum after a meeting between Erdoğan and GNA head Fayez Sarraj took place in Istanbul. The deal enables Turkey to secure its rights in the Mediterranean while preventing any fait accompli maneuvers by other regional states.

The memorandum asserts Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling attempts by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to resources in the area.

The president said Turkey will also continue to stand beside the oppressed people, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or culture.

Also touching on the recent reversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque, Erdoğan said Turkey will not hesitate to exercise its sovereign rights.

The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque reopened for worship thanks to the joint efforts of the People's Alliance made up of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) after a court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that converted Hagia Sophia into a museum. Before that, it had been a mosque for nearly 500 years.

Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, after which it functioned as a mosque from 1453 to 1934. From the latter date until recently, the structure has served as a museum.

In 1985, it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Hagia Sophia is not only a mosque but one of Turkey's top tourist sites and will remain open for domestic and foreign visitors.