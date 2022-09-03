Türkiye could play a facilitating role for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine as it did with the landmark grain corridor agreement between the countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Saturday.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, particularly about developments related to grain exports and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine, according to the statement.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February.

Erdogan also expressed his condolences to Putin on the death of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev.