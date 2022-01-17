President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed steps to deepen cooperation with Albania while assessing all aspects of bilateral ties during his official visit to the country on Monday.

Upon arriving in the capital Tirana, Erdoğan was welcomed by Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama with an official ceremony at Tirana International Airport.

Before the dignitaries began their talks, the national anthems of both countries was played during the ceremony.

Erdoğan's visit came at the invitation of the Albanian prime minister.

The president was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Erdoğan also attended a handover ceremony for hundreds of houses built by Turkey in the northwestern town of Laç, which was struck by a powerful earthquake in November 2019.

"Albania’s happiness is our happiness, its grief is our grief," he said at the inauguration.

He reminded that Turkey acted swiftly after the earthquake to address the needs of the Albanian people, mobilizing all means of the state and sending technical teams.

“The fact that Turkey was the first country to rush to help the region after the earthquake is the biggest proof of the strong solidarity between us."

Erdoğan further vowed to continue to be on the side of Albanians in the future.

"We are crowning the friendship between Turkey and Albania with the opening of the earthquake houses," he added.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in December 2020 for the construction of 522 residences by the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) in Laç.

The project, which cost around 42 million euros ($47 million), also includes 37 commercial units and a 375-vehicle parking garage.

The president will also inaugurate the Ottoman-era Ethem Bey Mosque, one of the symbols of Tirana, which the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) began restoring in March 2018.

“Ethem Bey Mosque will continue to shine in Tirana in the future as a sign of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries,” TIKA said in a statement.

The agency noted that to date it completed the restoration of nine historical mosques and structures, including the Ergiri (Gjirokastra) Castle clock tower, the Kavalye (Kavaja) clock tower, the Bazaar Mosque in Gjirokastra, the Bekarlar Mosque and Hünkar Mosque in Berat, the Halveti Tekke and the Ethem Bey Mosque in Tirana.

TIKA started its activities in Albania in 1996 through the Tirana Program Coordination Office. A total of 546 projects were implemented between 1996-2022 in order to support the institutional infrastructure of the country, increase the administrative capacity and revitalize the production sectors. TIKA also carried out projects to increase the country's employment capacity, improve its health and education services, protect their common historical and cultural heritage and develop Albania's tourism.

The president was also expected to deliver a speech at the Albanian Parliament later in the day after holding bilateral talks and a press conference with Rama.

Last year, Turkey and Albania signed an agreement to elevate bilateral ties to the strategic partnership level.

Speaking then at a joint news conference with Rama following meetings in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan had highlighted the historic links between the two countries.

"We are planning to increase investments in infrastructure and tourism in Albania. We want to lift our economic cooperation to a new dimension," Erdoğan had said.

The Turkey-Albania Fier Regional Hospital, built by Turkey, opened last April. The construction of the hospital began a year ago in January, just after Rama's visit to Turkey, following Erdoğan's promise.

According to the agreement signed by Turkish and Albanian officials on Feb. 2, 2021, Turkey promised to build a 150-bed hospital, donate medical equipment, materials and furniture and provide consultancy through the Turkish Health Ministry.