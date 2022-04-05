President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the Russia-Ukraine war with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a phone call on Tuesday.

According to the statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of finalizing the Turkey-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement as soon as possible. He also said that Turkey wants to increase cooperation in the fields of energy, food, agriculture, advanced technology, defense and the space industry.

During the meeting, Erdoğan also noted that Turkey continues initiatives to reach establish a cease-fire and open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

After the Republic of Turkey replaced the Ottoman Empire, Japan was one of the first countries with which it established diplomatic relations in 1924. One year later, Turkey opened its first embassy in Tokyo. After decades of strong relations, both countries upgraded their ties to the level of "strategic partnership" in 2013 and Japan declared 2019 as the Turkish Culture Year.

The two countries have also pursued a strong economic partnership. In addition to the high trade volume, Japan is also among the major investors in Turkey, with over 200 Japanese companies operating in the country. Recently, through its Japan International Cooperation Agency, Tokyo has been among the financiers of infrastructure projects in Istanbul, including the landmark Marmaray underwater rail link, a bridge over it and another bridge connecting the city's Asian and European sides. The agency also financed two dam projects in Turkey.