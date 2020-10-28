After all these years, they want to relaunch a crusade against Islam, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday regarding the latest Islamophobic moves in European countries, particularly France.
"I don’t even need to say anything about these ‘dishonorable’ people who dare to mock our prophet through so-called caricatures," the president said.
"We are a nation that respects not only our own religion but also the values of other religions as well. It is our values that are being targeted," he added.
