Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met his Greek counterpart, Konstantinos Tasoulas, in Istanbul on Saturday for a 35-minute closed-door meeting focused on bilateral relations and regional developments amid longstanding disputes between the two neighboring countries.

Erdoğan welcomed Tasoulas with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office, where the two leaders shook hands before holding a private meeting. The talks, which began after Tasoulas arrived at approximately 5:00 p.m., were closed to the press.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Presidential Chief Adviser for Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç attended the meeting on the Turkish side. Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou accompanied Tasoulas.

Following the meeting, Tasoulas and his accompanying delegation departed the Dolmabahçe Office. Neither government immediately released a detailed statement outlining the discussions.

Tasoulas arrived in Istanbul for a three-day religious and cultural visit at the invitation of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.

His program included attending the Ecumenical Patriarchate's Thronal Feast on Nov. 30, which commemorates Saint Andrew the First-Called, regarded as the patriarchate's patron and founder.

The Greek president was also scheduled to inaugurate an exhibition titled "The Splendor of the Phanar: Treasures of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Art" at the Sismanoglio Megaro and meet representatives of Istanbul's Greek community.

The meeting with Erdoğan was not originally included in the pilgrimage itinerary. It was added at the Turkish president's initiative after Tasoulas informed him by telephone about his planned visit.

Greek sources indicated that the encounter replaced the customary telephone conversation between the two heads of state ahead of an official visit.

The meeting was particularly notable as the first formal bilateral encounter on Turkish soil between a sitting Greek president and a Turkish president since Greece restored democracy in 1974.

The previous visit by a Greek president to Türkiye was made by Prokopis Pavlopoulos in May 2017.

Tasoulas, who assumed office in March 2025, had previously held brief talks with Erdoğan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, in May 2025.

The encounter comes as Türkiye and Greece continue to navigate longstanding disagreements over maritime boundaries, territorial waters, continental shelves, exclusive economic zones, airspace and energy exploration rights in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

The status of several Aegean islands and the unresolved Cyprus issue also remain major sources of tension between the NATO allies, whose relations have periodically deteriorated despite repeated diplomatic efforts to maintain dialogue.

Türkiye has advanced its Blue Homeland doctrine, which outlines its maritime claims and interests in the Black Sea, Aegean, Mediterranean and Marmara seas.

The issue has drawn renewed attention following Ankara's November 2026 NAVTEX notices concerning research activities in areas it claims as part of its continental shelf.

The notices were linked to tensions surrounding the planned Great Sea Interconnector, an electricity cable project intended to connect Crete and Cyprus. The project has been a source of disagreement between Ankara and Athens.

Foreign Ministers Fidan and George Gerapetritis have also maintained diplomatic contacts in the period leading up to the presidential meeting, as both governments seek to prevent disagreements from escalating.