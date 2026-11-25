President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday, marking a notable diplomatic engagement between Türkiye and eastern Libya.

Haftar, who arrived in the Turkish capital for diplomatic talks, was accompanied by a delegation.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting.

Libya has remained politically and institutionally divided following the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and the outbreak of renewed conflict in 2014.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, operates in western Libya, while a rival administration backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar operates in the east.

Having expanded its engagement with Haftar’s camp in recent years, Türkiye has emerged as one of the few external actors maintaining channels of communication with both sides.

On Nov. 22, Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın met with Dbeibah in Istanbul as Ankara stepped up diplomatic contacts ahead of Erdoğan’s planned visit. Fidan met Haftar in Benghazi last August.

Türkiye also hosted Haftar’s son, Khaled Haftar, chief of staff of the Libyan National Army (LNA), in early November as part of its growing engagement with eastern Libya.

In October, Türkiye hosted talks between military representatives from eastern and western Libya aimed at unifying the country’s military institutions.

Haftar’s forces control the port city of Benghazi, where two Russian ships were attacked over the weekend in a surprise operation claimed by Ukraine.

Haftar has close links with Russia, and Ankara has also sought to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine war. The attack in Benghazi that sank a Russian warship and damaged a Russian freighter shocked even many of Ukraine's allies.