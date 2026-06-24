President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that he is likely to hold a one-on-one meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the NATO summit scheduled to take place in Ankara on July 7-8.

Speaking to reporters after a parliamentary group meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Erdoğan said a bilateral meeting with Trump was "highly likely" on the sidelines of the summit.

President Trump confirmed last week that he plans to attend the gathering in the Turkish capital, telling reporters during an event for the newly commissioned Air Force One aircraft, "I will be going to Türkiye soon."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said Trump would attend the Ankara summit, describing it as one of the most significant meetings in the alliance's history.

The visit would mark Trump's first official trip to Türkiye since beginning his second term in office.

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO members for insufficient defense spending and has called for a more balanced distribution of security burdens within the alliance. His administration has argued that Europe should take a leading role in defending the continent while the United States reduces some of its long-standing military commitments.

Those debates are expected to feature prominently in Ankara.

The July 7-8 summit will be NATO's 36th leaders' meeting and the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye after the 2004 Istanbul summit.

Preparations are being made for the needs of the at least 6,000 people who will attend the summit.