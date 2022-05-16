President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Monday received his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital Ankara to discuss the ways and means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and international issues of common interest.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold a joint news conference after attending the agreement-signing ceremony, one-on-one talks and meetings between delegations.

Tebboune started an official three-day visit to Turkey on Sunday. The visit marks Tebboune's first visit to Turkey since he came to power in 2019.

A statement by the Algerian Presidency said the visit comes upon an invitation from Erdoğan for talks on bilateral relations between Algiers and Ankara and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Algeria is a major trade partner to Turkey with their trade exchange reaching $3.5 billion-$5 billion (TL 54.57 billion-TL 77.96 billion) annually.

The two countries also have had a strategic friendship agreement since 2006.

According to a written statement from the Algerian Embassy in Ankara, Tebboune was expected to hold extensive talks with Erdoğan on ways and means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and international issues of common interest.

Stating that the visit coincided with the reforms followed by Algeria and Turkey to ensure that their economies are included in the world economy, the statement said: "On the political plane, the relations between the two countries, which are proven by the common intention further to consolidate the traditional ties of friendship and solidarity, and the common interest to strengthen the dialogue on all international issues of common interest, are manifested in regular meetings at the high level."

It also emphasized that bilateral trade has increased significantly in the economic plan in recent years, reflecting the excellence of political relations and the intention of both countries to establish an exemplary partnership.

It noted that during the visit, Tebboune and Erdoğan would chair the first session of the High-Level Cooperation Council, allowing both leaders to evaluate bilateral cooperation and the possibilities to give a new impetus to this cooperation.

"This session will also enable to mobilize efforts to intensify further the strategic partnership that connects the two countries and to give this partnership a qualified dynamism," it added.