President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been engaged in heavy diplomatic traffic with the recent NATO summit and the Gulf tour, is expected to maintain a busier agenda in the upcoming weeks with many conferences, bilateral meetings and more.

On Friday, the president is expected to welcome his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune for bilateral discussions in Istanbul.

On Sunday, Erdoğan will travel to Rome, Italy, to attend the International Conference on Migration and Development hosted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In August, President Erdoğan is expected to host Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He will then travel to India to attend the G-20 Summit in September.

Also, the president will travel to New York City in the same month to attend the U.N. General Assembly meeting.

In October, he is planning to visit Germany.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to visit Türkiye to hold talks with Erdoğan.

As part of the Century of Türkiye vision, Erdoğan aims to maintain an active and balanced foreign policy and contribute to regional peace and stability.

With this ideology, the president hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week and plans to host his Russian counterpart next month. Erdoğan frequently reiterates Türkiye's readiness to contribute to permanent peace between the two warring countries.

Türkiye has been at the forefront of diplomatic efforts between Russia, Ukraine and the West.

Earlier this week, the president traveled to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to boost relations, diplomacy and cooperation with the Gulf countries.

Shortly after returning from his three-day Gulf tour, Erdoğan inaugurated the expanded international airport serving the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).