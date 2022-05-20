President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday that he had an "extensive meeting" with the Dutch prime minister on Sweden, Finland's NATO application, to be followed by talks with the NATO chief, the United Kingdom and Finland on Saturday.
"They (terrorists) are doing all kinds of marches in Finland, in Sweden, especially in Germany. When we say extradite these terrorists, they don't," he added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.