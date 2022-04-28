President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is visiting Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance ties between Ankara and Riyadh, a statement by the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

The president is visiting Riyadh upon the invitation of King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud Salman.

He will be touching upon opportunities to further develop cooperation between the two countries and all other aspects of bilateral relations.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss regional and international developments.

Turkey is engaged in an effort to mend its frayed ties through intensified diplomacy with regional powers, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, after years of tensions. Erdoğan had reiterated that Turkey hopes to maximize cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations "on a win-win basis."

Ties between Ankara and Riyadh have been troubled since the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. Following Turkish demands for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and other officials to be prosecuted, Riyadh imposed an unofficial boycott on goods from Turkey. However, Ankara and Riyadh have in recent months attempted to repair some diplomatic damage after a decade of tension.