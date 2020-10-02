President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday wished a "speedy recovery" to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and the first lady who recently announced that they are infected with the coronavirus.

"I wish a speedy recovery to U.S. President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19. I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible," Erdoğan said on his official Twitter account.

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health.

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted. In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.