President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Istanbul to discuss regional and global developments and bilateral ties on Friday.

After one-on-one talks at the Vahdettin Mansion, Erdoğan and Zelenskyy will hold inter-delegational meetings to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the U.N.- and Turkish-brokered Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire on July 17, and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

The leaders are also expected to address a joint news conference.

A year ago Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022. A Joint Coordination Center (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Under the deal, more than 32 million tons of grain have been transported to people in need, according to Turkish officials.

Russian officials have strongly hinted that they could block the extension of the grain deal this month, complaining that parts of the deal to allow Russian exports have gone unfulfilled.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

'Very important negotiations'

After meeting Erdoğan, Zelenskyy said the negotiations are "very important."

"Security-both in our Black Sea region and Europe in general. I am grateful for the support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Peace Formula. Protection of our countries, our people and our interests. Attention to the summit in Vilnius, which is being prepared," he said on Twitter.

Zelenskyy added that they will also discuss the protection and development of the Black Sea grain deal and further efforts for food security.

"The world must be protected from any kind of terror," the Ukrainian leader urged.