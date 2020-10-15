The European Union is unlikely to launch sanctions against Turkey at its summit starting on Thursday amid a dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean over drilling activities and maritime zones with Greece, a German government source said.

Greece had requested to raise the issue at the two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, the person told Reuters news agency in Berlin on Wednesday.

Germany does not expect the EU to change its stance on sanctions against Turkey a mere two weeks after the last summit's decision not to impose punitive measures until further notice.

The 27 EU leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss mainly the issues of the COVID-19 pandemic and EU-Britain relations in the post-Brexit era. While the first day will focus on Brexit and later in the day on environmental and climate issues, leaders on the second day will discuss foreign affairs. It is expected that issues including the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Nagorno-Karabakh and Russia will be on the agenda as increasing coronavirus cases in Europe are also to be discussed.

The leaders met previously earlier this month to find ways of de-escalating tensions between Turkey and bloc members Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had reiterated her insistence on a diplomatic solution to the Eastern Mediterranean conflict during the last EU summit while Berlin’s government spokesperson last week stated that Merkel is working to improve relations between the EU and Turkey following a videoconference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 6.

Tensions have recently escalated regarding the issue of energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece, with France's support, has disputed Turkey's energy exploration, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey has sent drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also have rights in the region.

To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure fair sharing of the region's resources.