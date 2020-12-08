The European Union’s security depends heavily on Turkey, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated Tuesday, underlining that Ankara is a strategic partner to the EU.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Szijjarto stated that cooperation between the EU and Turkey should be maintained and that Hungary is ready to help establish a dialogue between Ankara and some member states.

“We want to enhance our relations with the EU,” Çavuşoğlu reiterated, saying that relations have had their ups and downs originating from both Ankara and Brussels but that effort is needed to overcome problems with dialogue.

Turkey’s top diplomat underlined that the EU must take on the role of an honest mediator in resolving problems with Greece.

Çavuşoğlu stated that Greece has stopped participating in NATO meetings despite "our well-intentioned steps."

"This attitude of Greece should be realized by the EU as well. Still, we believe dialogue is the only way to solve the Eastern Mediterranean dispute," he said.

Greece, with France's support, has disputed Turkey's energy exploration, trying to box in its maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

In recent months, Turkey has sent several drillships to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkey and Greece have been holding NATO-led deconfliction talks, but the latter has been keeping all channels of dialogue closed.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiation. Yet, Turkey has also criticized the EU’s stance on the Eastern Mediterranean conflict, calling on the bloc to adopt a fair attitude regarding the dispute and give up on favoring Greece under the pretext of EU solidarity.

EU leaders will discuss the future of Turkey-EU relations at a summit this week.