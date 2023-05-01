The Foreign Ministry said Türkiye has evacuated all of its citizens from Sudan, which has been overwhelmed by weeks of clashes between the country's army and a paramilitary group.

"Our evacuation operations, which started on April 23 ... in order to ensure the return of our citizens in Sudan, have been completed today (May 1)," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The safety of Turkish citizens was the top priority during the operations, which included the use of all available means of transportation, including road, sea and air, the statement said.

"More than 1,700 (Turkish) citizens and around 300 nationals of 22 other countries that requested support were evacuated safely from Sudan," the ministry said.

Further evacuation requests from Turkish citizens in Sudan will also be evaluated, it added.

Türkiye is grateful to all countries who contributed to its operations, particularly Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan and Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

Concern over escalating violence

The Foreign Ministry said Türkiye is concerned by the "continuing conflict and the increase in civilian casualties" in Sudan.

Turkish authorities, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been in close contact with Sudanese officials, calling for "restraint and a cease-fire," the statement said.

Türkiye has taken various initiatives to achieve a peaceful solution and mobilized all diplomatic means to prevent further bloodshed in Sudan, it added.

At least 528 people have been killed and more than 4,500 injured in clashes between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since fighting began on April 15, according to latest figures from the country's Health Ministry.