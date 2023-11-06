The Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik will visit Türkiye Tuesday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Aleinik will discuss regional developments and bilateral relations, the ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Aleinik is also expected to attend the Türkiye-Belarus Joint Economic Commission meeting.

Ankara and Minsk enjoy favorable ties, characterized by a constructive dialogue between the two sides, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Türkiye was the first nation to recognize the independence of Belarus, with diplomatic relations established in 1992.