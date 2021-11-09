Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed cooperation projects with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey would continue to support WHO's struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dünya Sağlık Örgütü (DSÖ) Genel Direktörü’yle işbirliği projelerimizi ele aldık. DSÖ'nün pandemiyle mücadelesine desteğimiz sürecek.Discussed cooperation projects w/@DrTedros, DG of World Health Organization. Will continue to support @WHO’s fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/xZXPplNuZK — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) November 9, 2021

Turkey embraced a humanitarian approach during the pandemic, delivering medical aid to more than 150 countries.