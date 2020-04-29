The foreign ministers of Turkey, Poland and Romania held a trilateral videoconference meeting on Tuesday to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's top diplomat said on Twitter.

"At Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of #Turkey, Jacek #Czaputowicz of #Poland& @BogdanAurescu of #Romania held via VTC,exchanged views on; -recent situation in fight against #COVID19 & steps to be taken, -issues on #NATO's agenda, -our coop. on regional matters," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

“Our countries form three pillars of the eastern NATO flank,” highlighted Poland's Foreign Minister Czaputowicz, adding: “We hold regular consultations within the Trilogue in order to come up with ideas on how to respond to security developments in our neighbourhood more effectively. We all agree to preserve unity and solidarity of the Alliance, as well as close transatlantic cooperation, which is particularly significant in the context of current threats posed by the pandemic of COVID-19.”

The Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Romania and Poland has been held annually since 2016. The meetings of the Turkish-Polish-Romanian trialogue have been held regularly since 2012 (since 2016 - at the level of foreign ministers). They aim at strengthening cooperation between allies who represent the largest courtiers of the eastern NATO flank and coordinating positions on the core issues for regional security. The last meeting of this format took place in April 2019 in Ankara. The chiefs of diplomacy agreed to schedule the next ministerial consultations in this formula for 2021 in Bucharest.