Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had separate phone calls with his EU and Indonesian counterparts on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

Çavuşoğlu and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed regional developments, especially Venezuela and Ukraine.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. Moreover, with its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. In addition, while Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

The country also facilitated the grain deal in cooperation with the United Nations.

The ministry said separately, Çavuşoğlu and Indonesia's Retno Marsudi addressed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The Turkish government has taken a pragmatic approach to the situation in Afghanistan. Underlining that new realities have emerged in the country, Ankara said it would move forward accordingly while keeping communication with all relevant actors open.

Türkiye has been holding regular talks with the Taliban in Kabul but has also criticized the administration for its discriminatory policies.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan banned girls from receiving post-secondary education amid criticism over its poor record of women's rights. Despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, the Taliban have ratcheted restrictions on all aspects of women's lives, ignoring international outrage.