Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed a possible cease-fire with Ukraine and the humanitarian situation in the country with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Sunday.

The main topics of the conversation were the possible cease-fire and humanitarian situation, including the evacuation of civilians, according to a briefing by the Foreign Ministry.

Sunday marked a busy day at the office for Çavuşoğlu as he spoke to several counterparts via phone, including Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Details on Çavuşoğlu's conversation with Kuleba, however, were not disclosed.

The top Turkish diplomat also held talks on Ukraine with Estonia's Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets along with Dutch counterpart Wophe Hoekstra and Helga Maria Schmid, the secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine. He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy its neighbor but wanted to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

At least 368,000 Ukrainians have since fled the country, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency.

In response, Western powers imposed financial sanctions on Moscow. The EU has also decided to close its airspace to Russian airlines and ban Russian state media.

Turkey has described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "war" in a shift of rhetoric as it continues to call for a diplomatic solution and cease-fire to prevent further violence.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Turkey's humanitarian and military support, adding that a "ban on the passage of (Russian) warships to the Black Sea" was very important for his country. Turkey, which controls the Dardanelles and Bosporus that link the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, has not publicly announced a ban on Russian warships despite Ukraine's urgent requests that it do so, with Turkish officials anonymously speaking to the media denying the closure.