Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Libya's Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abu Janah met on Wednesday in the Türkiye's capital Ankara for talks.

"Evaluated recent developments & the election process in Libya," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter, without giving further information about the closed-door meeting.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi was ousted after four decades in power.

For lasting stability in Libya, Türkiye feels it is crucial free, fair, and nationwide elections are held as soon as possible, in accordance with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Last week, the capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister.

The violence, the worst since reaching a cease-fire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibeh and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.