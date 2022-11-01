Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday met with Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev and reiterated support for the Turkic ethnic group.

"We will continue to support Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity and defend the rights of Crimean Tatar Turks," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter after the meeting in Ankara.

Ukraine has been wracked by conflict since March 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea after an illegal independence vote.

The United Nations General Assembly voted to proclaim the Russian annexation illegal. Along with many countries, the United States, the European Union and Türkiye also do not recognize Crimea as Russian territory.

Since the annexation, the region's Tatar minority has complained of repression, including arbitrary arrests and detentions.

Last week, Türkiye's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, addressing the Crimean Platform in the Croatian capital Zagreb, reiterated that the country will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea.

''Türkiye did not and will not recognize the annexation of Crimea. It will continue to support Ukraine and the Crimean Tatars on both bilateral and multilateral platforms,'' said Şentop in Zagreb, referring to the Turkic group oppressed since Russia's illegal 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Many observers call the annexation a prelude to Russia's current war on Ukraine.

In a speech at the First Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform, Şentop stressed that Crimea is the homeland of the Crimean Tatar Turks. He said Türkiye will continue to support Ukraine and the Crimean Tatars on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

"Apart from its strategic, historical, and economic dimensions, the issue is also important for us in this respect. Because, like all other people, the Crimean Tatars deserve to live freely and safely in their own homeland," he said.

The Crimea Platform is a consultative and coordination format initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the swift de-occupation of Crimea and to increase pressure on Russia.

"I believe that making the parliamentary leg of the Crimea Platform operational with this summit will strengthen the message we want to convey on the Crimea issue and reinforce our efforts, I thank Croatia for hosting it," said Şentop.

After taking it over in 2014, Moscow turned the Crimean Peninsula, which is home to around 350,000 Tatars, into a large Russian military base by deploying weapon systems as well as 150,000 soldiers.