Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for his comments on Turkey's support for the internationally recognized Libyan government, saying that France aims to restore the old colonial order over Libya.

Speaking in a radio program with Radyo Başakşehir, FM Çavuşoğlu said "France is attempting to divide Libya. In Syria, it gives support to the YPG/PKK terrorist group. It wants to go back to old, colonial times."

After a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Paris, Macron late Monday criticized Ankara for its support of the Libyan government against putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar. France backs Haftar's Libyan National Army, along with Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Çavuşoğlu stated that Paris' support for Haftar contradicts with UNSC resolutions despite France being a permanent member of the Security Council. "Many countries have witnessed France's dangerous game in Libya. Many European countries have started to see it," he added.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. The U.N. recognizes the Libyan government headed by Fayez Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority as Tripoli battles Haftar's militias.

"Many countries have started to take sides with the U.N.-recognized legitimate government. This is a positive reflection of our cooperation (with Government of National Accord (GNA)," Çavuşoğlu said.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm against Haftar in March to counter the warlord's attacks on the capital Tripoli and has recently liberated strategic locations, including Tarhuna, Haftar's final stronghold in western Libya.