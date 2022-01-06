Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend an extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Friday, a statement by the ministry said Thursday.

"At the meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss the European security issues in light of recent developments," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Çavuşoğlu and Stoltenberg exchanged views ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting and the NATO-Russia Council meeting.

Later on Thursday, Çavuşoğlu also held a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the information provided by the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting between Çavuşoğlu and Lavrov, bilateral relations, NATO-Russia Council meeting, current developments in Kazakhstan, Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Caucasus were discussed.