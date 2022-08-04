Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the latest developments regarding the shipments of grain from Ukraine as part of the recently signed deal.

Çavuşoğlu and Guterres held a phone call on Thursday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The first ship carrying Ukraine’s desperately needed grain since Russia launched its invasion passed through the Bosporus on Wednesday en route to Lebanon after it underwent an inspection off Istanbul.

The ship, Razoni, left Odessa on the Black Sea early on Monday carrying 26,527 tons of corn to the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

It followed the United Nations and Turkey-brokered grain and fertilizer export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv on July 22 – a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a drawn-out war of attrition.

The sides pledged to create safe Black Sea shipping corridors to export Ukraine’s agricultural products as Russia’s war upon its neighbor grinds on.