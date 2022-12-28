Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed ongoing regional developments in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and the grain in a phone call on Wednesday.

Çavuşoğlu and Guterres also spoke about "cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria and the ‘Zero Waste’ initiative adopted by the U.N. General Assembly under the leadership of Türkiye,” according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Launched by Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, the Zero Waste project has received widespread international acclaim, including from the U.N. chief.

The U.N. General Assembly also recently unanimously adopted a resolution on the initiative presented by Türkiye, declaring March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

Türkiye was one of the mediators of the Ukraine grain deal and also facilitated its resumption after Russia announced it would pull out of it after its expiration in late October.