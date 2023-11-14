Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on Tuesday discussed the Gaza conflict and increasing attacks on Palestinian civilians in a phone call.

Fidan underlined that a full cease-fire must be reached as soon as possible, and humanitarian aid must be transferred without interruption. Fidan also reiterated the risk of the conflict spreading across the region.

Over a month into Israel's attacks on Gaza, Australia's Labor government has walked a tightrope, condemning Hamas and backing a two-state solution while also seeking an end to settler violence in the West Bank.

As the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip near their 40th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 women and children and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.